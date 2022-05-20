Prof Nilofar Khan appointed as first woman V-C of Kashmir University

Professor Nilofar Khan, who has 30 years of teaching experience, has been appointed as the first woman vice-chancellor of the University of Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The order of appointment was issued by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in his capacity of being the chancellor of the university.

Khan, who is currently working as professor in the department of home science, is likely to take over as the vice-chancellor of the university on Saturday. She will be replacing Professor Talat Ahmad, who completed his second tenure as the V-C of the university which began in August 2018.

Professor Khan, who had the distinction of being the first woman to be appointed as Dean Student Welfare at the university few years ago, has been appointed as vice-chancellor for a three-year term.

Prof Prafulla Agnihotri is new IIM Sirmaur director

Shimla Prof Prafulla Agnihotri, professor of marketing and strategy, has been appointed as the director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur. He replaces Prof Neelu Rohmetra, who completed her five-year term as the founding director of the institute.

Prof Agnihotri holds a master’s degree in management studies and PhD in international marketing strategy. Before joining IIM Sirmaur, he was associated with IIM Calcutta as a professor of marketing.

He was also the founder director of IIM Trichy. He has over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, training and academics.