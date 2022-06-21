Pro-Khalistan slogans found written on walls in Karnal, UAPA invoked

A day after some alleged Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scribbled on the walls of two educational institutes in Karnal, police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The said slogans were purportedly written overnight outside Dyal Singh College in Dyal Singh Colony and DAV Senior Secondary School near old MC office, and were blackened immediately by the administration, the police said.

The self-styled founder of banned terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, has reportedly released a video claiming the responsibility.

Naming chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij, Pannu mentioned about a ‘referendum on January 26 in Haryana’. HT cannot independently verify the contents of video.

Superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the FIR has been registered under sections 153A and 120-B of the IPC and sections of the UAPA at the Civil Lines police station against unidentified accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The crime branch is checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the educational institutes and action will be taken against the perpetrators. Some content of the video issued has also been added in the case and an investigation is underway,” the officer added.