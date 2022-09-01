Promises galore in poll-bound Himachal: Congress bets on pension scheme, jobs for youth

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees and five lakh jobs for youth were among the 10 “public guarantees” announced by the Himachal Congress, which is eyeing a comeback in the state ahead of the impending assembly elections.

The announcements were made in a press conference held in capital Shimla by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who has been appointed as Congress’ senior observer for the state polls.

“Congress regimes in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan restored the OPS for the employees and the same will also be done in Himachal if the party is voted to power,” Baghel said, adding that the government in Chhattisgarh had fulfilled some of its election promises within two hours of the swearing-in ceremony.

Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been baffled by Congress’ poll promises, which, according to him, had been made after assessing financial viability, Bhagel said “I assure that the promises made will be honoured within the 90 days of the formation of government in the hill-state.”

All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Rajeev Shukla said the party had a reputation for honouring the promises it makes, a sentiment echoed by the party’s election campaign committee chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Leader of opposition in state assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, meanwhile, said the BJP’s failure to fulfil the 2017 assembly election promises was for everyone to see.

“The CM should explain why the promises they had made were not fulfilled. BJP leaders from the Centre visited the state and made lofty promises like construction of an international airport in Mandi, 69 national highways, rail line up to Hamirpur and four-time compensation for acquired land were just on paper and nothing has happened on the ground,” Agnihotri said, slamming the “double-engine” government.

Himachal Congress is expected to announce the first list of its candidates for the polls in the coming days.

The party has called a meeting of the 20-member election committee on September 5 in New Delhi. It will be presided over by Shukla and have leaders discuss probable candidates for the elections.

A list of probable candidates for at least 40 assembly seats is expected to be forwarded to a screening Committee. More than 400 people have applied for party tickets.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh, election Sukhu, Agnihotri and senior party leaders Asha Kumari, Viplove Thakur, Kuldeep Rathore, Dhani Ram Shandil, Ram Lal Thakur are likely to attend the crucial meeting.

Former Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma’s participation, however, remains uncertain given his differences over not being consulted over party affairs. The state elections are scheduled for the year-end.

AAP announces ₹1k monthly allowance to woo women voters

Dharamshala

In a bid to woo female voters in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday promised a ₹1,000 monthly allowance, if voted to power, to all women above the age of 18.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Palampur, Kangra district, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the ₹1,000 allowance will help young girls pay their college fees or bear the cost of transport and books.

“Many girls have to give up their studies and this money could help them fulfil their dreams,” he added.

He said the same would also help housewives meet expenses given the rising living costs, blaming the prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led government for the latter.

Punjab chief minister at an AAP event in Kangra. (HT)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event, the third of its kind by the duo in the state within a fortnight.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann asked people to not trust the BJP and Congress, both of whom he said had failed to deliver on their tall promises. He then went on accuse the Modi-led government of trying to throttle democracy, saying, “Those who raise their voice or question the government have to face probes from the Enforcement Directorate or Central Bureau of Investigation.”

The allowance for women was the fourth “guarantee” that the party has announced as a part of its poll campaign. Earlier, AAP had promised free education to all children, free health services and ₹1-crore compensation for the family of defence, paramilitary and state police personnel who die in the line of duty.

On being asked about the funds needed to meet the promises, Sisodia said, “Many people ask where the money would come from....it is the public’s tax money that we promise to return to them.”

He said the money was not the question, instead it was a lack of “good intentions” of spending it right, adding, “The Modi style is where they collect money from the public and waive off loans of his crony capitalist friends.”

