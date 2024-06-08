 Properties of 2 Pak-based terror handlers seized in Baramulla - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Properties of 2 Pak-based terror handlers seized in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 08, 2024 10:48 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to two Pakistan-based terror handlers hailing from Baramulla district on Saturday. According to officials, terror handlers Jaleel Ahmad Rather and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, both residents of Baramulla’s Tilgam, have been operating from Pakistan for some time now.

Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to two Pakistan-based terror handlers hailing from Baramulla district on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to two Pakistan-based terror handlers hailing from Baramulla district on Saturday. (HT File/Representational image)
Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to two Pakistan-based terror handlers hailing from Baramulla district on Saturday. (HT File/Representational image)

According to officials, terror handlers Jaleel Ahmad Rather and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, both residents of Baramulla’s Tilgam, have been operating from Pakistan for some time now.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

After obtaining an attachment order passed by the additional sessions court in Baramulla, police attached eight ‘kanals’ and four ‘marlas’ of land, they said.

The action was taken under CrPC section 83 and is linked to an FIR registered under various sections of the law, including the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Properties of 2 Pak-based terror handlers seized in Baramulla
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On