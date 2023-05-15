Woman shot dead on gurdwara premises: Deceased alcohol addict, accused killed her in anger, claims police

The accused, who shot dead the alleged drunk woman on the gurdwara premises, was sent to judicial custody by a local court here on Monday. The accused identified as Nirmaljeet Singh Saini is a property dealer and in a fit of anger fired five shots at the woman, who was allegedly found drinking near the sarovar (holy water tank) of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran on Sunday, police said.

The police are yet to identify the whereabouts of the deceased woman Parminder Kaur (35).

The police are yet to identify the whereabouts of the deceased woman Parminder Kaur (35). “No one has come forward to claim the body. As per our investigations, the woman was an alcohol addict and was undergoing treatment at a drug de-addiction centre in the city. We are trying to find the address and other details about the woman, and are also going through her call details to get a clue,” Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said.

Sharma added that some tobacco packets and a bottle of liquor were recovered from the spot where the incident took place.

“Parminder Kaur was having liquor near the sarovar when the sangat noticed this. They decided to take her to the manager’s office. However, one person, Nirmaljeet Singh Saini, present at the spot, shot her in a fit of anger,” Sharma said, adding, “Till now, police have found no other motive involved in this crime. Nirmaljit fired five bullets at the woman as his religious sentiments were hurt.”

The SSP said Saini has no criminal background, and his licenced revolver has been seized.

SSP said that the CCTV footage shows that lady had come from Zirakpur to visit the gurdwara. Meanwhile, the police have booked Saini under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 307 (shooting at someone with an intention to kill) of the Indian penal code.

Anti-Sikh forces are targeting Gurdwaras: SGPC

AMRITSAR: Reacting to the incident Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the anti-Sikh forces are targeting gurdwaras, while the government is sitting as a silent spectator. He said that the mischievous act of a woman drinking alcohol inside the historical gurdwara is a conspiracy and cannot be brushed aside as a random phenomenon.

In a statement, Dhami also referred to recent explosions near the Golden Temple and cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and said, “If exemplary action was taken against the accused in the past, no one would have dared to commit such acts again.”

