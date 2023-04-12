Realtor held for posing as Punjab Raj Bhawan under secretary

Police have arrested a property dealer for allegedly seeking admission for a student in Tender Heart High School, Sector 33, by posing as Bhim Sain Garg, under secretary, Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The accused is facing a case under Section 419 (impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Mukul, alias Chunnu Upadhyay, 38, a resident of Aerocity, Mohali.

School principal Vikrant Suri had complained to the police about the phone call on April 5. He had contacted the Punjab Raj Bhawan and found that Garg never called the school, following which he lodged a complaint with the UT SSP at the public window.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur alerted the Sector 34 police and a team arrested the accused from Sector 33 on Tuesday.

“We interrogated Sunita, mother of the child for whom the admission call was made. She told us that the family had requested someone to help with their child’s admission. After the family approached the accused and requested him to look for someone for help, the accused himself called the vice-principal posing as the under secretary of Punjab Raj Bhawan,” said Devinder Singh, SHO, Sector 34. The accused is facing a case under Section 419 (impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code.

