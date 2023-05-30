Property dealer found dead with gunshot wound in Panchkula

A 45-year-old property dealer was found dead with a gunshot wound in the armpit at his house in Sector 11 on Monday.

Police said the deceased’s wife works as a superintendent in the office of the Haryana DGP. She was at work when neighbours informed her about the sound of a gunshot at her house.

She rushed home to find her home-alone husband lying dead on the bed without clothes on and a gunshot injury in the armpit. His licensed pistol was lying nearby.

She alerted the police, who moved the body to the civil hospital in Sector 6 for post-mortem examination. No suicide note was found in the house and the family has not suspected foul play, the police said.

The deceased was into property dealing and used to work from home. He is survived by his wife and two children.

As per his acquaintances, he had complained of a bullet stuck in his pistol and was advised to get the weapon checked by some arms expert.

CRPF inspector found hanging in Pinjore

The body of a CRPF inspector was found hanging from a tree in the forest area near HMT in Pinjore on Monday. The police said his motorcycle was parked nearby, but no suicide note was found.

They said the 32-year-old had proceeded on leave on Sunday. A passer-by informed the police on spotting the body. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Panchkula civil hospital for autopsy.

