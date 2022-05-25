Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Property grab case: 2 Ludhiana MC staffers among 4 booked
chandigarh news

Property grab case: 2 Ludhiana MC staffers among 4 booked

Four people, including two municipal corporation (MC) staffers, have been booked for forging the documents of a house belonging to an 81-year-old woman and selling it off
The Ludhiana MC conducted a probe and sent a report to the police, following which a case was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four people, including two municipal corporation (MC) staffers, have been booked for forging the documents of a house belonging to an 81-year-old woman and selling it off.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar, a relative of the victim; Aam Aadmi Party worker and realtor Ajay Walia; MC inspector Rajveer Jain and clerk Sukhbir Singh.

Krishan Pal, a resident of Shastri Nagar, stated in the police complaint that his wife, Chandar Kanta, had bought a house in Daresi from Nirmala Devi, where Sunil had been living for many years. He alleged that during the Coronavirus outbreak in 2020, Sunil, with the help Walia and the MC employees, forged the documents of the house and sold it.

As they came to know about it, they filed a complaint with MC and requested them not to issue a TS-1 certificate to the accused. Kanta lodged a complaint with MC officials, following which an enquiry was marked. After investigation, a report was sent to Ludhiana police who lodged a case on Tuesday.

ASI Prem Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the Division Number 4 police have lodged a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) of Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP