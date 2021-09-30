Property tax: Ludhiana residents rush to suvidha kendras to avail 10% rebate

Long queues were witnessed at the municipal corporation’s (MC) zonal suvidha kendras on Wednesday, a day before the last day to avail 10% rebate on submission of property tax for the current financial year (2021-22).

As per the officials, over 5,100 property tax returns were submitted by residents on Wednesday evening and the civic body recovered over ₹5.3 crores. Over 1.30 lakh property owners have not submitted tax for the current year so far.

No rebate will be provided and no penalty will be imposed on payment of tax from October 1 to December 31. However, a 10% penalty will be imposed on payment from January 1, 2022 till March 31. The penalty will increase to 20% along with 18% annual interest on payment after March 31.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that there are around 2.20 lakh taxable properties in the city, but only around 88,200 had submitted tax till Wednesday evening.

Verma stated that there is confusion among the residents that 10% rebate can be availed till November-end under the one-time settlement policy floated by state government for property tax. However, there is no extension in the rebate period for the current year.

Apart from submitting tax returns at suvidha kendras, residents can also pay online at mcludhiana.gov.in, said Verma, while adding that residents should adopt the option for virtual payment rather than rushing to MC offices. The suvidha kendra staff has been restricted from doing any other work to cater to the rush of visitors on Thursday.

Till now, MC has recovered ₹42 crore as property tax for the current financial year, which is ₹7 crore more than last year till September 29. A large number of residents are also expected to submit the tax on Thursday.