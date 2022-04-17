Proposal for allowing viva remotely to be taken up next PU senate meet

Panjab University (PU) students may soon be allowed to attend viva remotely via online methods as the varsity senate will take a final call on the same in its forthcoming meeting scheduled on April 26.

PU senate, the varsity’s apex governing body, is expected to mull over the necessity (or the lack thereof) of a candidate’s physical presence at the time of viva during the ongoing pandemic or similar extraordinary situations in future.

PU syndicate in March 2020 had resolved to add the provision of viva through skype in the existing regulations subject on the condition that it would be used sparingly in emergent or exceptional circumstances and only with the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) approval. As per the decision, examiners were allowed to participate remotely, but the candidate’s physical presence was necessary.

At that time the syndicate, however, had deferred the issue of allowing candidates to attend viva remotely and it will now be placed before the varsity senate again.

The PU senate will meet on April 26 with two items of agenda for consideration, four items for ratification and 20 items for information.

Separate entity for operating multi-purpose auditorium

The senate, in its meeting, will also consider establishing a separate entity (a company under Section (8) of the Companies Act 2013) for the operation and maintenance of the multi-purpose auditorium complex at Sector 25, as per the recommendations of a committee.

The committee constituted to work out the revenue model for the multi-purpose auditorium in 2020 had recommended that after creation of the company, the complex will be leased out by PU to the proposed new entity on an annual lease amount to be decided by the syndicate from time to time.

“The proposed entity shall ensure generation of adequate resources from the multi-purpose auditorium complex so as to meet not only the recurring expenditure but also generation of surplus to take care of the futuristic developmental needs,” the committee has resolved.

The senate will also take final decision on creating the senate hall at the auditorium. The proposal has been already ratified by V-C Raj Kumar as per the authorisation given by senate.

BOX: E-agenda issued for the first time

For the first time, Panjab University (PU) issued a complete e-agenda of the senate meeting in an initiative to promote environment friendly work. The agenda contains the detailed hyperlink enabled appendices, which can virtually dispense with the requirement of physical agenda papers.

