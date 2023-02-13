Protest hotbed Mohali witnesses 100 stirs in 8 months

The district has become a hotbed of protests and dharnas, putting the vehicular traffic out of gear. Over 100 protests have been reported since June last year giving commuters a harrowing time.

Last year while 10 protests were held in June, 17 were reported in July, 30 in August, 12 in September, 11 in October, eight in November and a total seven protests were recorded in December.

A total of 11 protests were reported across the district in January this year while one protest in February.

With around 150 protests over the past two years, the YPS Chowk roundabout near the Chandigarh-Mohali border has become the epicentre of protests, blocking the Chandigarh-Mohali traffic lifeline.

The Road Sanyukt Kissan Committee has been protesting outside the DC Complex at a roadside here since May 18, 2022, wherein farmers are seeking an increase in compensation against acquisition of their lands to construct a road parallel to the airport road.

The Veterinary AI Worker Union has been protesting outside Livestock Bhawan, Sector 68, since September 21, 2022, seeking regularisation of veterinary workers or else to give them fixed monthly incentives.

Farmers in Nagla village near Dera Bassi have been protesting since December last year seeking an increase in compensation against acquisition of their lands.

As many as 646 PTI unemployed Teacher Association staged a sit-in protest opposite Homeland society in Sector 70 near Sohana from October 5 to October 24, 2022.

Farmers’ organisations under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha took out a protest march towards Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh to submit a memorandum of their demands on November 26 last year. Over 15,000 farmers had entered Chandigarh then.

Even Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8, which is close to the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has become an assembly point for protesters, repeatedly posing hassle to residents of adjoining Phases 7, 8 and 9.

“Farm bodies and unions of government departments initially assemble at Amb Sahib Gurdwara as it has an open ground opposite to address a mass gathering before marching towards YPS Chowk roundabout to enter Chandigarh. Moreover, protesters get a place for their stay and langar to eat,” said a senior police officer.

Every time a protest is held, the four major roads leading to the YPS roundabout, including those from Chandigarh, Model Jail in Sector 51, SSP residence in Phase 3-A and Phase 7 petrol pump, are barricaded forcing commuters to turn to alternative routes to enter or leave Mohali.

Now both Mohali and Chandigarh police are struggling to tackle the ongoing protest spearheaded by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha at the YPS Chowk, demanding release of the Sikh prisoners. The protest, which commenced on January 7 has kept cops on their toes especially after clashes that had left 33 cops injured.

With two schools – Yadavindra Public School and Lawrence Public Senior Secondary School, Sector 51 – also located near the roundabout, around 5,000 students, teachers and other staff also suffer due to the protests.

Major General TPS Waraich (retd), director of YPS School, said, “I have taken up the issue with the Mohali administration several times and requested them to impose restrictions on gatherings under Section 144 of the CrPC in this area, but they have not paid any heed. Meanwhile, teachers and students continue to bear the brunt of the protests. Students now have to appear for their board exams from March 13 but they face a lot of inconvenience in reaching the school now affecting their studies.”

Meanwhile, other prominent protest spots include Forest Complex in Sector 68, PSEB Office, Phase 8, DC Complex, Mohali, Sector 76, Kharar bus stand, Water Tank opposite Homeland Heights, Sohana, SDM offices in Kharar and Dera Bassi. Other than Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, Mohali, witnessed a few other prominent protests recently.

