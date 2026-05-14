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Protest in Jammu over forestland ‘encroachment’

The protesters, holding Tricolours and placards in their hands, raised slogans against chief minister Omar Abdullah and accused his government of encouraging people from Kashmir to encroach upon government land in Jammu.

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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Protesters led by BJP MLA from Bahu assembly constituency Vikram Randhawa staged a protest, disrupting traffic movement for nearly two hours, on the Jammu-Nagrota national highway 44 at Sidhra against the alleged encroachment of forest land by some people of a particular community near an ancient temple on Wednesday.

Protesters led by BJP MLA from Bahu assembly constituency Vikram Randhawa staged a protest, disrupting traffic movement for nearly two hours, on the Jammu-Nagrota national highway 44 at Sidhra against the alleged encroachment of forest land by some people of a particular community near an ancient temple on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The protesters, holding Tricolours and placards in their hands, raised slogans against chief minister Omar Abdullah and accused his government of encouraging people from Kashmir to encroach upon government land in Jammu.

The BJP MLA also accused the Omar government of encouraging people from Kashmir to usurp government land in Jammu in a bid to change its demography.

Talking to reporters, Randhawa said, “Mahamaya temple is sacred to us but some people of a particular community have encroached upon forest land and have illegally constructed houses”.

“Who has given them water and power connections in a forest? They also have an internet facility,” he added.

The BJP MLA asserted that rampant encroachment of state land has been going on across Jammu since 1996.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Protest in Jammu over forestland ‘encroachment’
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