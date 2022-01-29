Protest over production of banned plastic bags: NGO members spar with PPCB officials, industrialists in Ludhiana

Continuing their weekly protest against the failure of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in imposing a ban on manufacturing of plastic carry bags, Jalandhar-based non-governmental organisation Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP) staged a protest outside the PPCB office at Focal Point on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the protest, the PPCB officials arranged a meeting between the plastic industry representatives and NGO members on Friday to discuss steps which can be taken to stop illegal manufacturing of the bags.

Industrialists objected to the slogans given by NGO to ban plastic at the meeting, reasoning that the government has only banned plastic carry bags and manufacturing of packaging material is allowed.

NGO members, meanwhile, entered into heated arguments with both PPCB officials and industry representatives.

Later, members of other NGOs including Naroa Punjab Manch and Punjabi Bhasha Passar Bhaichara also joined the protest.

AGAPP president Navneet Bhullar accused PPCB of adopting a lackadaisical approach in imposing a ban on plastic carry bags despite a ban by the state in April 2016, saying “Now the PPCB is claiming it has tightened the noose around manufacturers, but the civic body has failed to stop the trade and use of the banned plastic carry bags. There is lack of coordination between both the departments and both are now running away from their respective responsibility.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have also written to Chief Minister’s office in the past, but nothing concrete has been done at ground level. We will continue to stage weekly protests outside the offices of PPCB and MC until the ban is imposed in the industrial hub of the state, as not only the environment but the human lives are also being impacted badly due to use of plastic. The government should also spread awareness among the public to use compostable bags,” he added.

Industrialists bat for bags with width above 75 microns

Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association’s Punjab president Gurdeep Singh Batra suggested the state allow manufacturing of bags with width above 75 microns—which are also allowed by the union government—saying that it will help the industry which is going through a rough patch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batra claimed that most of the banned plastic carry bags are being brought into the city from other states like Gujrat, before adding that authorities should work on putting a stop to that instead of harassing members the local plastic industry.