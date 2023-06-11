Villagers protest over posters in Karnal, block Assandh-Karnal road for two hours

Hundreds of youths on Sunday held a protest demanding action against people who allegedly put up posters of Amritpal Singh and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale during a chabeel in Katlaheri village of the district recently.

The DSP said FIR had already been registered, raids were on to nab the accused and investigation was on. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protesters also blocked the Assandh-Karnal road for around two hours, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters but they were adamant for the arrest of the people involved in the act. Following an assurance from DSP Suresh Kumar, they lifted the blockade.

As per the protesters, some people of a community were serving drinking water to the commuters on the highway at Katlaheri bus stop on June 6. They installed posters of Bhindranwale and Amirtpal Singh. Some residents of Katlaheri village reached the spot and objected it but they refused to remove the posters, leading to a scuffle between the two groups. A commuter and his wife, who were on their way to Rahra village in Assandh, also sustained injuries in the incident. The police registered a case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DSP said FIR had already been registered, raids were on to nab the accused and investigation was on.