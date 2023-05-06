Ludhiana: Traders continue protest over shifting of units from MLU areas

Demanding to declare mixed land use (MLU) areas as designated industrial areas of the district, industrialists continued their protest on Saturday.

Industrialists claimed that the Punjab Pollution Control Board has provided the consent to operate to industries established in mixed land use areas of Ludhiana till July 31 after which the industry has to shut down its operations.

Gurcharan Singh Gemco, acting president, United Cycle Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), Rajeev Jain, president, Laghu Udyog Bharti, Gurmukh Singh Rupal, general secretary, United Sewing Machine and Parts Manufacturers Association, and Vinod Thapar, chairman, Knitwear Club staged a protest in front of the office of the general manager, District Industries Centre, Ludhiana, demanding to declare the mixed land use areas as the designated industrial areas of Ludhiana.

Industrialists claimed that the Punjab Pollution Control Board has provided the consent to operate to industries established in mixed land use areas of Ludhiana till July 31 after which the industry has to shut down its operations.

Gemco added that if the industry established in the mixed land use areas stopped operation, it would affect the operation of the large industry, resulting in the closure of the units. He said for the growth of Ludhiana, this issue must be resolved at the earliest, adding that the protest was carried out peacefully.

