Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesting teachers block Punjab education secretary’s office
chandigarh news

Protesting teachers block Punjab education secretary’s office

The education department and education board employees were forced to leave their vehicles inside the premises after 5pm and scale the walls of the office building to go back to their homes
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Teachers protesting outside the Punjab education secretary’s office in Mohali’s Phase 8 on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Members of Elementary Teacher Training-Teacher Eligibility Test (ETT-TET) Qualified Unemployed Teachers Union, who are protesting for the past one month, on Wednesday blocked the entry and exit gates of the Punjab education secretary’s office in Phase 8, Mohali.

The education department and education board employees were forced to leave their vehicles inside the premises after 5pm and scale the walls of the office building to go back to their homes.

The teachers are protesting over their long-pending demands of regularisation. Representatives of the teachers’ union said, “We will not retreat till the government agrees to meet our demands and regularise us. Rains, scorching heat or immense cold conditions, nothing can force us to retreat.”

Union leaders Jhujar Singh Sangrur, Deepak Kamboj and Ranjit Singh Bhattiwal said that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had in 2016 come to their protest site and promised that once his government comes to power, they will in the first cabinet meeting regularise the services of teachers.

“But now, more than four years have passed but the Captain’s government has not lived up to its promises. So, we have decided to hold massive protests till anyone from the current dispensation comes and gives us assurance. We also demand that our lump sum salary be increased to 40,000,” they added.

The protesters demanded that one lakh ETT teachers’ recruitment notification must be published, 2,364 ETT pass teachers must be considered, age limit be relaxed, points for higher qualification be abolished and extra weightage given to education providers and volunteers be withdrawn.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP