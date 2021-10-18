Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesting teachers climb atop water tank in Mohali
chandigarh news

Protesting teachers climb atop water tank in Mohali

Five teachers of the Unemployed Physical Training Instructors (PTI) Teachers’ Union climbed atop a water tank in Mohali and started a hunger strike on Sunday over non-fulfilment of their long-pending demand for government jobs
Teachers protesting on top of a water tank in Mohali on Sunday. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 02:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Five teachers of the Unemployed Physical Training Instructors (PTI) Teachers’ Union climbed atop a water tank near Sohana and started a hunger strike on Sunday over non-fulfilment of their long-pending demand for government jobs.

President of the union, Gurlabh Singh alias Bhola, said that many of the protesters are in their mid 30s, with some even postponing their marriages in the hope of a government job.

The coordination committee said the five members have threatened to commit suicide one by one if their demands are not met. Taking the Mohali administration and police aback, the teachers said that they will sit on hunger strike to death if their demands are not met.

Gurlabh Singh alias Bhola said, “When Pargat Singh was an MLA, he had promised to get our jobs regularised if he becomes a minister. But, it is sorry state of affairs that an honest politician like Pargat Singh also goes back on his word after being sworn into the Punjab cabinet. We have also presented a memorandum in this regard.”

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Mohali administration has issued orders for allowing peaceful protests at four designated places in the district. District magistrate Isha Kalia said that protests can be held at Dusshera Ground in Phase 8, Mohali; panchayati land at Chappar village in Chiri Kalan, Mohali; football ground in Darpan city, Kharar, and at vacant land near Focal Point, Mubarakpur Road, Dera Bassi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme will give succour to underprivileged in Punjab, says CM Charanjit Channi

Casteist remarks: Yuvraj joins police probe in Hisar, released on bail

Khattar launches Har-Hith retail stores

Our government racing against time to address issues Punjab is facing: CM Charanjit Channi
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP