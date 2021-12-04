Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Protesting teachers marching towards Punjab CM's house lathicharged in Mohali
chandigarh news

Protesting teachers marching towards Punjab CM’s house lathicharged in Mohali

Protesting teachers marching towards Punjab CM’s house tried to break the barricades, due to which the police resorted to lathicharge
Cops trying to stop protesting teachers from marching towards Punjab CM’s house in Mohali on Friday. (HT photo)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Members of ETT-qualified teachers’ union, which had been agitating for the past five months over their long-pending demands, on Friday tried to gherao Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s Kharar residence.

They were, however, stopped by police from marching ahead. The protesters tried to break the barricades placed to bar them from proceeding, due to which the police resorted to mild lathicharging. Some protesters sustained minor injuries also.

Senior vice-president of the Unemployed ETT Teachers’ Union, Sandeep Saama, said the protesting youth were hoping that after becoming the chief minister, Channi would solve their problems on a priority basis.

He rued that Channi and others did not take out time to listen to their demands. He said the recruitment of 2,364 teachers could be done by sending the file in this regard to the AG, Punjab, but no initiative had been taken.

He claimed that the issue was being deliberately delayed and no concrete steps were being taken by the AG, Punjab, to get the stay removed.

