Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protests bring traffic to a halt on Kharar flyover
chandigarh news

Protests bring traffic to a halt on Kharar flyover

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Kharar flyover due to the National Rural Health Mission Employees Union and ETT teachers’ protest; commuters in Mohali at receiving end
A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Airport Road in Mohali after NRHM Employees Union and ETT teachers blocked the Ropar-Chandigarh National Highway at Desu Majra village in Kharar on Tuesday. (Gurtej Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Commuters were at the receiving end on Tuesday after a massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Kharar flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar due to the protest of unemployed ETT pass teachers and members of the National Rural Health Mission Employees Union, Punjab. Commuters were stuck up in a traffic jam for nearly five hours.

The protesters blocked the road at 4 pm and by 8.30 pm the police were able to open the road on one side. The protesters raised slogans against the state government.

Earlier the protesters had planned to gherao chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Kharar, but when they were stopped, they blocked the highway.

They said after continuous struggle for more than four and a half years, out of 6,635 ETT posts, about 2,364 posts were declared, but the government had made amendments to give chance to outsiders.

The NHM employees claimed that the jobs of experienced employees had not been regularised despite working with dedication for a long time. Contractual employees had been staging protests for more than two weeks across the state for their demands.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP