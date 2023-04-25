Protest against sacrilege incident at gurdwara in Morinda enters second day

Shops remained shut and police personnel were deployed in Morinda town on Tuesday as a group of people continued their protest against the sacrilege incident at a gurdwara.

After the sacrilege incident, Jasvir Singh, who works as an electrician, was overpowered by devotees at the gurdwara and handed over to the police in Morinda on Monday. (Representational photo)

Protests broke out on Monday after a man allegedly hit two Sikh granthis (priests) and desecrated Guru Granth Sahib at the gurdwara in Morinda. Police arrested Jasvir Singh and booked him for hurting religious sentiments and attempt to murder.

The incident drew condemnation from chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders cutting across political parties as well as Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The agitators, including nihangs, held a protest at Verka Chowk in Rupnagar on Tuesday, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the man wearing shoes could be seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of Kotwali Sahib Gurdwara after crossing the railing and then hitting the two ‘granthis’ reciting from Guru Granth Sahib and then pushing the holy book.

Jasvir Singh, who works as an electrician, was later overpowered by devotees at the shrine and beaten up.

He was handed over to the police. The accused was booked under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.