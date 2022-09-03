Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands.

ABVP’s university unit president Amit Punia and unit secretary Shourya Mehra said the students are facing various problems including the arbitrary fee hike of 10%, adding that many departments of the university are on the verge of collapse and have negligible strength that is a major issue or are being run by guest faculties lacking regular recruitments.

“Another issue that needs to be addressed is lapses in security on the campus and lack of safety for women in certain blocks,” they added.

ASA protest continues

Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association’s (ASA) protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. They were joined by members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

SFS submits memorandum to V-C

Members of Students For Society (SFS) also submitted a memorandum to the V-C on Friday, with president Sandeep saying several students belonging to the scheduled caste category had been charged hefty fines for not completing their post matric scholarship (PSA) forms.

The students demanded that the varsity roll back the fine as many students cannot afford to make the payments.

Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office. Dean student welfare Jagtar Singh said a committee constituted to investigate the issue of warden of Girls hostel 4 visited the hostel and interacted with the students, mess and canteen contractors as well as the hostel staff and recommendations will be made into the matter in the coming days

48 new Covid cases in tricity

Mohali

As many as 48 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Friday. Of these, the maximum 22 infections surfaced from Chandigarh, 15 from Panchkula and 11 from Mohali.

Woman among 2 held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested with illicit liquor from different parts of the city. In the first case, Sonia, 25, of Sector 56, Chandigarh, was nabbed with 50 nips of Marka Tango Santra and 48 nips of English liquor jubilee special whisky of 180ml each, near the Sector-56 dispensary during checking. In the second case, Vikas, 18, of Adarsh Colony, Sector-54, Chandigarh, was held with 500 nips of country-made liquor near slip road in Sector-54. A case under Excise Act was registered at Sector 39 police station. The accused were later granted bail.

Women-led start-ups felicitated

Mohali

With an aim to boost women’s start-up ecosystem in the region, TiE Chandigarh, in association with Punjab start-up, organised the Chapter Finals of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition at IISER, Mohali. Over 30 women-led start-ups applied, out of which the top nine teams competed in the finals and shared an invigorating exchange of thoughts and ideas. The top three winners were felicitated by Sibin C, director industries & commerce, Punjab, with a prize money of ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000. HTC

Sustainable smart city research lab inaugurated at Chitkara University

Chandigarh

Working towards Goal 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Chitkara University has established a sustainable smart city research lab’ with the support of National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan. The plan is to deploy at least one application, such as environment pollution detection and smart traffic management, to one city in India for which project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh. Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, reiterated her commitment towards areas of research that benefit humanity. HTC

CWT to celebrate Seva Pakhwara from Sept 17

Chandigarh

Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), along with NID Foundation and Chandigarh University, Gharuan, will hold a 15-day-long Seva Pakhwara, starting September 17. Residents can avail of different healthcare services, including a special screening test for seven types of cancer, in collaboration with World Cancer Care Charitable Society. The camp will be inaugurated by UT administrator and Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit, and it will be open from 9 am to 6 pm. CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu said the event will commence with a free mega health check-up camp at Grain Market, Sector 39, and eight other activities are planned over the next two weeks till October 2. Residents can register for the at www.chandigarhwelfaretrust.com free of cost. As many as 300 doctors and 300 medicos, along with 1,000 volunteers of CWT, will participate in the camp. HTC

PEC aerospace dept holds meeting with Airbus

Chandigarh

TK Jindal, the head of the aerospace engineering department at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and all faculty members conducted a meeting with the Airbus team. A panel discussion on the topic “Future of Aviation” took place involving eminent leaders of Airbus and Abha Gupta, PEC Representative, faculty at Aerospace Engineering Department, PEC. The discussions highlighted the need and plan to update the academic curriculum to get students acquainted with the emerging needs of the aerospace industry. An MoU will likely be signed by the two parties. HTC

Volleyball coach, U-18 star felicitated

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Volleyball Association felicitated national youth team’s head coach Dr Bir Singh Yadav and Harshit Giri, who was part of the India volleyball U-18 team that won bronze medal at the recently-concluded 14th Asian Men’s U-18 Volleyball Championship, Tehran, Iran. City-based Harshit was also a member of the India U-20 team which won silver at the 21st Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Championship held at Riffa, Bahrain, and qualified for the 2023 World Championships. The duo was awarded ₹21,000 each.

FOSWAC calls on UT adviser

Chandigarh

Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) met with UT advisers on Friday to discuss various issues of the city and also submitted a memorandum of their demands. Led by chairperosn Baljinder Singh Bittu, members of the association spoke about the garbage management policy 2016 and rules framed by the civic body, problems with the sweeping work in southern sectors among other issues.

Man duped by swindler posing as NRI relative

Chandigarh

Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly duping Jagdish Parsad Yadav, a resident of Sector 37, of ₹4.8 lakh. The complainant said a person posing as a relative living in Canada called him saying that he had been detained by police and needed bail money, following which he transferred ₹4.8 lakh into his account. He filed a complaint after releasing the fraud at the cybercrime police station.

Man loses ₹15,000 while booking car

Chandigarh

Police registered a case against two persons on the complaint of Robin Pal, general manager at Reliance and a resident of Sector 21, who alleged that Sumit Kumar and another unknown person, cheated him of ₹15,000 on the pretext of helping book a car booking on a mobile app. A case was registered at the Sector 19 police station.

INTACH Ambala conducts National Heritage Quiz

Ambala

The Ambala Unit of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on Friday conducted National Heritage Quiz at DAV Public School in Cantonment. As many as 121 students from 21 schools participated in the quiz, where renowned educationist Dr Deshbandhu was the chief guest. Chapter’s Convenor Col RD Singh (retd) said that DAV Public School stood first, followed by Army Public School at second and Cecil Convent at third position.