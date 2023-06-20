Protests in Srinagar against smart meter installation

Protests were held in parts of Srinagar city against installation of smart meters and power outages.

Within two years, the Valley will be metered and there will be marked improvement as all the illegal loads will end, officials said. (HT File Photo)

Scores of people, mostly women, came out on roads blocking the road at Tengpora in the city outskirts. There were also localised protests in old city areas as well. The protesters were raising against the implementation of the Smart City project and slammed the power department. “This power is generated on our rivers. The government is sending it to outside states. Then they increase tariffs here to buy power. How can we pay ₹3,000- 4,000 bill of smart meters,” said an angry woman protester at Tengpora. The protest disrupted traffic on the bypass road causing traffic jams. Another protester said that they are poor people and can’t afford to live without using electric devices in the kitchen.

“A cooking gas cylinder costs ₹1,250, kerosene is ₹100 per litre and there is no timber at ration depots. We can’t afford to buy gas cylinders, from where we will bring money for huge power bills. They are killing poor people like us,” she said, saying her husband was a labourer.

She slammed the J&K administration officials and bureaucrats living in air conditioned government accommodations. “We can’t use fans for our children in this scorching heat and they live lavishly in AC offices and houses,” she said. The police intervened to clear the road of the protesters. The Jammu and Kashmir government’s drive to install smart meters across Kashmir valley have evoked resentment and protests from time to time in the valley. The people were also angry in old city where the administration has launched a drive for smart meter installation. “We are not against smart meters but the government needs to check the ground reality. We don’t have the capacity to pay huge power fees. We are poor people living our lives peacefully, why is the government poking us with one thing or the other,” said Imam of a local mosque in downtown. Another protester said that the power tariffs have doubled in the past one year. “First we used to pay ₹570 per month, then they raised it to ₹840 and currently it is ₹920. Now they have come up with smart meters.

The power tariffs we pay are sufficient. People are being deliberately provoked,” he said. This winter, the power consumers of Kashmir valley had faced a double whammy – an increase of 8 to 22 percent in tariffs and 31-hour to 56-hour weekly power curtailments. In summer the power outages – 2 to 6 hours – continue despite increase in temperatures. Officials of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) maintain that people don’t adhere to agreed loads and use power beyond their agreements. They said that the government is speeding up the process of installing smart meters and intends to improve the power scenario within two years. “Currently we have 35 percent metered areas and by the year’s end it will be 50 percent. Within two years, the whole region will be metered and there will be marked improvement as all the illegal loads will end,” an official said.

