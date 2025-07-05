Proud to see country’s daughters breaking barriers: LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that he is proud to see country’s daughters breaking barriers and achieving success in agricultural science and technology. Union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan confers a degree on a student during the 6th convocation ceremony of SKUAST-Kashmir, in Srinagar on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah are also seen. (ANI)

Sinha made these remarks while addressing the 6th Convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST) at Srinagar.

Union minister for agriculture & farmers welfare and rural development Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief guest for the convocation ceremony. Speaking at the function, Chouhan extended his best wishes to the graduating students on their new beginning.

“Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir and prosperous farming community is our resolve. The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to develop J&K as horticulture hub,” Chouhan said. While sharing his experience in Kashmir, the Union minister said the natural beauty of Kashmir and the love of its people has won his heart.

In his address, the LG Sinha congratulated the university for creating a competent and competitive human resource, shaping up farm sector in J&K UT, remarkable improvement in its ranking and also wished the students for their bright future.

He extended his felicitations to the women students for their excellent academic performance across the subjects. “Proud to see our daughters breaking barriers and achieving success in agricultural science and technology. Out of 150 students conferred with gold medals, 115 were women students. Out of 445 Certificates of Merit, 334 were conferred to girls. Out of a total of 5,250 degrees of undergraduate, masters, PhD in today’s convocation, 2,661 degrees have been awarded to women students. It reflects a bright future for J&K and the nation,” he said.

Sinha also spoke on the transformative reforms taking place in agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years. “Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agriculture and allied sector has truly become a mainstay of India’s economy. This change is strongly reflected in J&K’s agriculture landscape. Today, Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) has emerged as a role model of agricultural revolution in the entire country,” he said.

Sinha also said that in the last five years, Jammu and Kashmir has set four major goals for agriculture and allied sector - to transform the agriculture sector into a sustainable-commercial agriculture economy, to create an agri-business ecosystem with value chain, farmer and community-centric approach for holistic development of agriculture and to increase the income of farming families and secure their livelihood.

“Your passion and ideas will shape the future of India’s agriculture sector. Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself. And, I firmly believe that if education is in accordance with the time and the needs of the global industry, then it is the most precious asset of the society,” he said.

The LG also commended the vice chancellor and his team for developing modern, state of the art infrastructure and a new-age educational platform.