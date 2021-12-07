Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PRTC calls for indefinite strike across Punjab from today

Public bus service is expected to remain suspended with the Punbus/Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) contractual employees union announcing a statewide indefinite strike from December 7 onwards
The PRTC employees are protesting against the Punjab government demanding regularisation of services. (HT file)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As per the information, the operations of over 200 buses will be impacted at the city bus stand due to the strike, of which public will bear the brunt. Station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi said the permanent staff will remain on duty and try to run over 25 buses on important routes with more passengers. Meanwhile, the government is in talk with the union to resolve the issue.

As per the information, the operations of over 200 buses will be impacted at the city bus stand due to the strike, of which public will bear the brunt. Station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi said the permanent staff will remain on duty and try to run over 25 buses on important routes with more passengers. Meanwhile, the government is in talk with the union to resolve the issue.

District president of the contractual employees union, Shamsher Singh, said, “The government has failed to fulfil our genuine demand for regularisation, due to which we have been forced to announce indefinite strike across the state.”

