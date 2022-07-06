PSEB Class 10 results: Girls bag top three positions in Ludhiana

Girls from Ludhiana outshined the boys in the Class 10 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) results declared on Tuesday by bagging the top three positions in the district.

Anchal Jindal, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, topped the district with 98.77% and scored 642 of 650 marks. Although Jindal and the third position holder in the state scored the same marks, Anchal has been placed fourth as per the tie-breaker formula.

Sehajpreet Kaur of Moon Light Public Senior Secondary School, Hedon Bet, also scored 642 of 650 marks, but stood second in the district and at seventh position in the state as per the tie-breaker formula.

Gurleen Kaur of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, stood third in the district with 98.62% and scored 641 of 650 marks.

From Ludhiana, 41,491 students had appeared for the exams held between April 29 and May 19, of which 40,989 (98.79%) students passed, putting Ludhiana in the 21st position among 23 districts of Punjab.

A total of 48 students from Ludhiana are among 312 in the merit list. Only three of them are from Government schools — Gurjot Kaur of Government Girls High School, Ramgarh (Samrala Road); Navpreet Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Ikolaha and Harjot Singh of Government High School, Bowani.

District topper an aspiring doctor

Daughter of a grocery store owner, Anchal wants to become a doctor with specialisation in medicine. She has opted for the medical stream and already started preparing for entrance examinations.

Anchal said that she believes in self-study and used to devote five to six hours per day to various subjects. She found mathematics and science most challenging and devoted more time for them. Rather than joining tuitions, Anchal preferred to take extra classes at school to clear her doubts and understand concepts properly.

She shared that when classes were being conducted online due to Covid, she got a favourable environment at home to study. “Moreover, teachers provided us their contact numbers and we were asked to call them anytime if we have any doubts,” she said.

Apart from excelling in academics, Anchal has also done well at several national and international painting competitions. She thanked her parents, Amit Jindal and Veena Jindal, elder sister, younger brother and her teachers for supporting her.

Daughter of factory worker wants to become CA

Daughter of a factory worker, Gurleen says she wants to become a chartered accountant and has already taken admission in the commerce stream.

Gurleen says she used to study for 6 to 7 hours every day and all night during examinations. Kaur said her target is to get more than 95% in the Class-12 examinations and has already started preparing for it.

She added that she worked hard to clear concepts in maths and her teachers helped her in clearing the doubts. Her younger brother is a student of Class 6 and mother is a homemaker.

