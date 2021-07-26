PSGPC asks Sidhu to play role in reopening of Kartarpur corridor

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) on Sunday sent congratulations to Navjot Singh Sidhu on becoming Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and urged him to play a role in reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

In a tweet, the gurdwara body said, “The PSGPC extends heartiest congratulations to Mr. Navjot Singh Sidhu on becoming the Congress president of Indian Punjab. This is a proud moment for Sikh community throughout the world. We also urge Mr Sidhu to play role in reopening of the Kartarpur corridor”.

Sidhu had hit the headlines in 2018 when he attended Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony when which their army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa told him about efforts to open the corridor. Sidhu had responded by hugging him, drawing flak from a section of people in India, including Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

At the inaugural ceremony of the corridor on November 9, 2019, he was special guest of the Pakistan government.

The pilgrimage through the corridor was suspended by both the countries in March last year due to the Covid outbreak. The suspension still continues from the Indian side as the Centre is yet to take a decision on reopening the corridor.