Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PSPCL to extend power cuts on industry for another week
chandigarh news

PSPCL to extend power cuts on industry for another week

With the electricity scenario in the state continuing to be grim, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has decided to increase load shedding and forced weekly off on industrial units
By Vishal Rambani, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:51 AM IST
PSPCL to extend power cuts on industry for another week

With the electricity scenario in the state continuing to be grim, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has decided to increase load shedding and forced weekly off on industrial units.

A unit of the 210 megawatt (MW) Ropar thermal plant went out of operation after it developed a snag on Friday, forcing the corporation to impose unscheduled cuts in rural and urban areas. The unit was restored late in the evening.

Despite having taken load-shedding measures, the gap between demand and supply is still around 1500 MW. Power cuts in both rural and urban areas continue even as their duration has been reduced.

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) A Venu Prasad said it was decided in a meeting to extend the compulsory weekly-off imposed on the industry in the central, north and west zones to entire Punjab.

Director (distribution) DPS Grewal, director (generation) Parmjeet Singh and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) director (technical) Yogesh Tandon and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Also, the PSPCL has taken up with the northern regional dispatch centre (Delhi) seeking enhancement of transmission capacity to allow more import of power from outside the state immediately, he said.

The CMD said to ensure 8-hour supply to farmers and uninterrupted power to other consumers, regulatory measures imposed on industrial consumers recently helped PSPCL improve supply to agriculture sector.

“The situation may improve as rains are expected this week,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day

Mom who compared daughter’s 35k Gucci belt with school belt wears it with sari
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP