chandigarh news

PSPCL waives power bill arrears worth 77 cr

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has cleared arrears of electricity bills worth ₹77.37 crore of 96,911 domestic consumers in Punjab
The total liability of Punjab power consumers is 1,505 crore, of which the arrears worth 77.37 crore has been waived so far
Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

On the directions of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has cleared arrears of electricity bills worth 77.37 crore of 96,911 domestic consumers having load below 2 KW.

Disclosing this on Friday, a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said these consumers from five zones across the state --- Border zone comprising sub-urban Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, city Amritsar circles, central zone (East Ludhiana, West Ludhiana, Khanna, sub-urban Ludhiana), North zone (Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr), South zone (Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar, Mohali) and West zone (Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar) have as many as 15.85 lakh beneficiaries with total liability of 1,505 crore, of which the arrears worth 77.37 crore has been waived so far.

