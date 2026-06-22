PSPCL’s harmonics meter plan hits a snag due to failed inspection

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) plan to install Power Quality Meters in industrial units has hit a roadblock after its own inspection committee rejected the selected meter, citing the absence of the mandatory sealing mechanism required under tender conditions.

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) had directed the corporation to install Harmonics Meters (Power Quality Meters), each costing around ₹3.5 lakh, at all industrial units with a connected load of more than 100 kW. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) had directed the corporation to install Harmonics Meters (Power Quality Meters), each costing around ₹3.5 lakh, at all industrial units with a connected load of more than 100 kW.

Subsequently, PSPCL had floated a tender for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of 1,000 Power Quality Meters.

The tender, floated by PSPCL’s chief engineer (Metering), invited bids for compliant Power Quality Meters. Seven firms participated in the bidding process, while five submitted sample meters for mandatory bench and field testing before the Data Analysis Committee (DAC).

According to information available from participating bidders, only two firms successfully cleared both the bench and field testing stages prescribed under the tender conditions. The remaining three bidders allegedly failed to meet the required performance criteria during testing.

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{{^usCountry}} Sources familiar with the testing process claim that one of the sample meters reportedly stopped functioning for nearly two days during the evaluation period. Despite these observations, PSPCL allegedly decided to conduct a fresh round of testing—a move that some bidders have questioned, claiming there is no provision for re-testing in the tender document. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources familiar with the testing process claim that one of the sample meters reportedly stopped functioning for nearly two days during the evaluation period. Despite these observations, PSPCL allegedly decided to conduct a fresh round of testing—a move that some bidders have questioned, claiming there is no provision for re-testing in the tender document. {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy deepened after PSPCL reportedly awarded the entire order for 1,000 meters to a firm whose product allegedly lacked several mandatory type-test certifications and compliance with various environmental and mechanical standards, including shock, vibration, glow-wire, spring hammer, dry heat and dry cold tests.

Now, PSPCL’s own inspection report has declared the meter “failed”.

According to the report accessed by HT, a four-member PSPCL committee comprising executive engineer- and superintending engineer-level officers noted, “As per the tender clause, the meters must feature traditional anti-tamper mechanical seals. These seals must prevent access to internal components without breaking the seal or visibly damaging the meter body.”

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However, during inspection, it was found that the firm failed to provide the required sealing mechanism. “Consequently, the offered meters do not meet the specifications laid down by PSPCL. Hence, the offered meters are not acceptable,” the June 1 inspection report concluded.

Notably, the PSERC’s Power Quality Regulations, 2023, were introduced to regulate critical aspects of electricity supply, including voltage variations, flicker, unbalance, voltage dips, swells, harmonics and power interruptions to ensure a stable and high-quality electricity supply. But a meter lacking proper sealing mechanism cannot measure these parameters reliably.

When contacted, chief engineer Vikas Sharma admitted that the inspection report had failed the meter. “We are examining every aspect of the report and have sought clarifications from the vendor. Though the tender has been awarded, PSPCL will procure the meters only if the vendor fulfils all specifications laid down by us,” he said.

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