Psychotropic drugs nexus operating from Ludhiana, Meerut busted; 15 held

In a major haul of psychotropic drugs, the Ludhiana police have seized 67 lakh intoxicating tablets, capsules, injections and syrups with 15 arrests from Ludhiana and Meerut, spanning over 18 days.

Having an MRP of ₹18 crore, these medicines were meant to be sold in the illegal drug market for three times their price, said commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal.

The inter-state opioid racket was unravelled following the arrest of Anoop Kumar Sharma, of Chandar Nagar, Ludhiana, and Hemant of Bampur, Uttar Pradesh, who were held with intoxicating tablets in Ludhiana on March 1.

Anoop, along with five others, was found to be operating the racket from a rented accommodation in Chhawni Mohalla, owned by former BJP councillor Satish Nagar.

While Nagar has been named in the March 1 FIR, he has not been arrested yet.

“Anoop’s interrogation unveiled a chain of supply of psychotropic drugs from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Police teams, led by joint commissioner of police (JCP, City) Deepak Pareek, traced the chain to Jaan Saifi, who used to procure drugs from Farjaan Sethi, Mohammad Sadiq and Surya Prakash, alias Chuttan, in huge quantities,” said commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal.

While Saifi, Suraj and Mohammad are from Meerut, Farjaan is from Kotwali, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

“Acting on disclosures made by these four men, an illegal godown of psychotropic drugs was raided at Partapur in Meerut district in the presence of drug control officials. This led to huge seizure of 66,99,719 intoxicating tablets, capsules, injections and syrups worth ₹18 crore,” he added.

This further helped the police uncover the role of money transfer agents and courier suppliers, who actively facilitated the psychotropic drug trade. Bank accounts, created especially for money transactions for the drug consignments, have been frozen, the top cop said.

Those arrested for operating the racket in Ludhiana with Anoop have been identified as Babul of Kundanpuri, Karamjeet Singh, alias Prince, of Haibowal, Kulwinder Kumar, alias Babbu, of Civil City, Kuldeep Kumar, alias Bijli, and Kamaljeet, alias Kamal, of New Vishnupuri Ludhiana.

“Others involved in the nexus are Loveleen Sharma of Chandar Nagar, Harjeet Singh of Kundanpuri, Sumit Kumar of Guru Nanakpura, and Gagandeep of Jagatpuri, who have also been arrested,” Agarwal said.

The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

Following the unearthing of the network, the commissioner of police has recommended the DGP disc for the police personnel involved in the operation.