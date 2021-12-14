PU brawl: SFS holds protest at Student Centre

Members of Student For Society (SFS) held a protest at the Student Centre on Tuesday condemning the attack on its members by the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) last week outside the AC Joshi library. Last Wednesday, the members of the ABVP and SFS came to blows at the varsity. Laying the blame on each other, both student outfits claimed their members had been injured in the brawl.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Panchkula restaurant booked for serving liquor sans permit

A Panchkula restaurant, Bar’s a Chicha, has been booked for serving liquor without a permit. The police seized around 18 bottles of liquor and a case was registered under Section 61 of The Punjab Excise Act, 1914 (Haryana Amendment Bill, 2020) at Sector 5 police station.

CAT Bar Body holds felicitation function

A felicitation function of the CAT BAR Association was held on Monday under president Rohit Seth, vice-president KK Thakur and secretary JR Syal to honour SK Monga, ,member judicial- cum-HoD of CAT Chandigarh Bench. The HoD also honoured members of the association for their contributions.

Police arrested 5 persons for gambling from different parts of city.

Four residents of Bapu Dham Colony were arrested while they were gambling behind the Sector-26 market and ₹3,270 was recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Wasim, Raish, Ravi and Abdul. Meanwhile, police arrested one Dalip Kumar of Manimajra while gambling near Tata Steel Yard in Daria village and ₹2,150 was recovered from him. Cases were registered under Gambling Act against all five men and they were later released on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CII organises roundtable with Chandigarh administration

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a roundtable with the UT administration on Monday. The city’s lagging ease of doing business rankings were discussed and UT adviser Dharam Pal said the administration is working towards improving it. “Our efforts are to improve the ranking of UT by removing procedural bottlenecks and making systems online like we have done with UT Estate Office, which has been completely digitised with all its property-related services,” he added.

SBI Staff Association organises general council meeting

The 9th Triennial general council meeting of State Bank of India Staff Association, Chandigarh Circle, was held on Monday. Anukool Bhatnagar, chief general manager, SBI, Chandigarh Circle, emphasised on the services rendered by employees of SBI during the pandemic. He also focused on customer service and the competition that the bank is facing. Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, general secretary of SBISA, raised the issue of the unilateral decision taken by the Centre regarding privatisation of public sector banks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SFS holds protest at Student Centre

Members of Student For Society (SFS) held a protest at the Student Centre on Tuesday condemning the attack on its members by the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) last week outside the AC Joshi library. Last Wednesday, the members of the ABVP and SFS came to blows at the varsity. Laying the blame on each other, both student outfits claimed their members had been injured in the brawl.

Chandigarh skaters clinch gold

The Under -11 Chandigarh Cadet team bagged first position in the 59th National Roller Skating Championship, 2021, held in Mohali on Monday. They beat Andra Pradesh in finals by 3-1 to walk away with the title.