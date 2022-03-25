PU general category employees oppose reservation in promotion; write to chancellor

The Panjab University General Category (welfare) Association (PUGCA) has written to the vice president of India, who is the chancellor of PU, opposing the implementation of reservation in promotion.

The development comes after the Punjab government recently informed PU that the pending grant for the current financial year will lapse if the varsity fails to implement the reservation roster in promotion for its non-teaching staff.

PUGCA’s letter states that the communication sent by the Punjab education department is wrong and ignoring the judgements of the Supreme Court. They added that PU’s scheduled caste/backward class association is trying to spoil the name of the university by making false claims to the higher authorities.

“The university authorities have not collected any quantifiable data till date which shows inadequacy of representation of reserved category employees,” reads the letter, adding that the university has not addressed any objections till date raised over the draft roster. They have urged the chancellor to issue necessary directions to PU.

Meanwhile, the non-teaching staff at PU continued their protest over the non-implementation of 6th pay commission for them.