Panjab University releases fresh guidelines for postponed exams

After Panjab University (PU) postponed the exams scheduled on Wednesday, the PU controller of examinations issued fresh guidelines for students.

The exam for BEd fourth semester and MBA executive fourth semester (USOL) will be held on Thursday at the same venue and time. (HT File)

Exams concerning law, fine arts, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical sciences, hotel management, home science and MBA full-time programme will be held as per schedule from June 1. For exams postponed on May 31, students can check the PU website or contact the chairperson concerned.

The exam for BEd fourth semester and MBA executive fourth semester (USOL) will be held on Thursday at the same venue and time. All other exams from May 31 will now be held on June 9 at the same time and centre.

The detailed list of cases where the exam centres have been shifted is available at https://tinyurl.com/2s3ab6et.