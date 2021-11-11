Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU murder: 6 days on, police groping in the dark for headway

Six days since the wife of a Panjab University professor was found murdered at their residence on the university campus in Sector 14, Chandigarh police are still groping in dark
The body of Seema Goyal, wife of PU professor BB Goyal, was found at their residence on PU campus on the morning of November 4 (Diwali). (HT File)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 02:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The body of Seema Goyal, 60, was allegedly found in her ground-floor room, by her husband, Prof BB Goyal, around 7:30 am on November 4, the day of Diwali. He had slept in another room upstairs the previous night.

The body of Seema Goyal, 60, was allegedly found in her ground-floor room, by her husband, Prof BB Goyal, around 7:30 am on November 4, the day of Diwali. He had slept in another room upstairs the previous night.

By the time police reached the spot, the body had been moved to the hospital. Preliminary post-mortem had found that there were strangulation marks on Seema’s body and injuries on her head.

Prof Goyal had claimed that Seema’s hands and legs had been tied with a cloth and the house’s main door was bolted from outside. Police are questioning Prof Goyal repeatedly to verify his claims. The cops are also in touch with the victim’s daughter and brother for more clues.

