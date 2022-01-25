Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU professor secures 3rd rank in forensic anthropology research
chandigarh news

PU professor secures 3rd rank in forensic anthropology research

Professor Kewal Krishan of Panjab University’s (PU) department of anthropology has secured the third place worldwide among the most prolific authors in forensic anthropology research, the varsity said on Monday
PU has secured fourth position in forensic anthropology research in the world. (HT File)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The university said that this has been revealed in a bibliometric analysis published in a UK based Elsevier journal “Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine” and PU has secured fourth position in forensic anthropology research in the world.

The bibliometric analysis is based upon the total number of papers published and citations received in the field of forensic anthropology retrieved from Scopus – a major publication and citation database. Krishan has made distinct contributions to various aspects of human morphology and their forensic applications in Indian populations.

