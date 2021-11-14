PU receives MAKA trophy

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University has received Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for overall top performance in inter-varsity sports tournaments for the third year in a row
PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar receiving the MAKA Trophy from the President Ram Nath Kovind at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University has received Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for overall top performance in inter-varsity sports tournaments for the third year in a row. Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar received the trophy from President Ram Nath Kovind at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. National sports awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. In the National sports awards, overall top performing university in interuniversity tournaments is given the MAKA Trophy. In 2019 PU lifted the trophy after a gap of 13 years and the trophy still remains with the varsity. It is be the 16th time for varsity to get the MAKA Trophy.

