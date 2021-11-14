PU receives MAKA trophy

Panjab University has received Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for overall top performance in inter-varsity sports tournaments for the third year in a row. Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar received the trophy from President Ram Nath Kovind at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. National sports awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. In the National sports awards, overall top performing university in interuniversity tournaments is given the MAKA Trophy. In 2019 PU lifted the trophy after a gap of 13 years and the trophy still remains with the varsity. It is be the 16th time for varsity to get the MAKA Trophy.

Fraud: 5 luxury vehicles impounded

Police have impounded five luxury vehicles owned by Chandigarh-based property dealer and financier Ram Lal Chaudhary, who was arrested on Thursday for duping a Gurgaon resident of ₹5 crore. The vehicles impounded during searches include two Mercedes sedans besides Porche, Range Rover and BMW cars. As many as 520 cheques signed by different people have also been found. According to police, Chaudhary had amassed property worth more than ₹100 crore.

PG fire: HC grants bail to two

The high court has granted bail to two men in the PG fire incident of Sector 32, Chandigarh, which led to the death of three girls in February 2020. The court observed that the men— property owner Gaurav Aneja and Nitesh Bansal, who was running the PG — were in custody for 19 months and trial is likely to take some time in view of the Covid-19 situation. They have been asked to surrender their passports and not contact any prosecution witness. They were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Two held with 100-gram heroin

Two men belonging to Himachal Pradesh were arrested after 100 grams of heroin was seized from their car at a naka in Kharar. They have been identified as Varinder Singh and Jatinder Singh. Police said they were taking the contraband from Mohali to supply it to their customers in Kharar on Friday.