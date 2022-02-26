Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU results: Students of GHG Khalsa College of Ludhiana bag top positions in MEd second semester exams
chandigarh news

PU results: Students of GHG Khalsa College of Ludhiana bag top positions in MEd second semester exams

Reeta Rani with 438 marks out of 450 (97.3%) stood first in PU and GHG Khalsa College of Education, Ludhiana
Deepti Jain with 434 marks (96.4%) bagged the second position in PU merit list and stood second in GHG Khalsa College of Education, Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 10:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: MEd Semester 2 students of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, bagged varsity positions in their exams conducted by Punjab University, Chandigarh.

The examinations were held in the month of July 2021. Reeta Rani with 438 marks out of 450 (97.3%) stood first in university and the college, while Deepti Jain with 434 marks (96.4%) bagged the second position in the university merit list and stood second in the college. Paramjit Kaur with 417 marks (92.6%) secured twelfth position in the university merit list and secured third position in the college.

College officials said all the students passed with first division and scored above 75% marks.

College Governing Council president Manjit Singh Gill and secretary SS Thind congratulated principal Pargat Singh Garcha, faculty members and the students for their results

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP