PU seeks start-up, innovation proposals from students

In a bid to promote incubation and provide necessary support for their innovation ideas, Panjab University (PU) has asked all its departments to invite proposals from students on innovation ideas and start-ups for the purpose.

The communication was issued by the varsity’s office of dean university instruction (DUI) to all the department heads.

“All the chairpersons are requested to invite proposals from the students related to innovative ideas/ startups for incubation in the University,” reads the communication issued by the DUI office.

The communication stated that the proposal must contain detailed project ideas along with space and financial requirements and needs to be submitted to the office of dean university instruction (DUI), through the chairperson by July 11.

Speaking about the same, varsity DUI Renu Vig said, “We are inviting the proposals from students because we are thinking of providing space and necessary support if they have ideas and want to develop them. We will see the response from the students.”

Notably, the step may also help the varsity perform better in the forthcoming round of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.

Collect feedback from students

Ahead of the NAAC accreditation’s next round, the varsity has also asked its departments to collect feedback from students which — are also evaluated during the NAAC evaluation round.

The varsity has instructed the departments that all faculty members may be asked to get the students’ feedback filled and be analysed.

According to NAAC, the students’ feedback approach is about institutional practices, processes and frameworks that take into account students’ concerns of the quality of the education they receive. The practice assumes that there is an important relationship between the student’s environment and learning, and that evaluation of that total learning environment is a necessary exercise.

The varsity is also in the middle of compiling its self-study report (SSR), which they are yet to submit to NAAC — a step that is mandatory before the NAAC’s next evaluation.

