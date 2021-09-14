PU senate elections: ‘Got nod from all states, except one’

Panjab University (PU) on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it had got a nod for holding graduate constituency polls of the varsity senate from all states except Uttarakhand.

The court was further told that polls are scheduled to be held on September 26 for which nods from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Rajasthan, Delhi have been obtained. Nod from Uttarakhand, where there is just one polling booth, is in process, if not granted, polls will be held as per schedule in other states, the court was told.

PU had announced the poll schedule but later deferred the August 18 polls for the graduate constituency in view of non-availability of required polling booths. The registered graduate is the largest constituency with 3.6 lakh voters and 15 members are elected from it in seven states.

The information was given during resumed hearing by the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Ashok Kumar Verma on a plea in which the varsity had challenged a March order asking the varsity to hold senate polls in two months. The matter will now be taken up again on October 28.