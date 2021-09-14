Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU senate elections: 'Got nod from all states, except one'
chandigarh news

PU senate elections: ‘Got nod from all states, except one’

High court was told that if nod from Uttarakhand is not received, PU senate elections will be held as per schedule in other states
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Panjab University had deferred the August 18 senate elections for the graduate constituency in view of non-availability of required polling booths. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Panjab University (PU) on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it had got a nod for holding graduate constituency polls of the varsity senate from all states except Uttarakhand.

The court was further told that polls are scheduled to be held on September 26 for which nods from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Rajasthan, Delhi have been obtained. Nod from Uttarakhand, where there is just one polling booth, is in process, if not granted, polls will be held as per schedule in other states, the court was told.

PU had announced the poll schedule but later deferred the August 18 polls for the graduate constituency in view of non-availability of required polling booths. The registered graduate is the largest constituency with 3.6 lakh voters and 15 members are elected from it in seven states.

The information was given during resumed hearing by the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Ashok Kumar Verma on a plea in which the varsity had challenged a March order asking the varsity to hold senate polls in two months. The matter will now be taken up again on October 28.

