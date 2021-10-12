PU: Solar power project still to see light of day

Despite the recommendation of the varsity panel last year to expedite the installation of rooftop solar panels on campus, the implementation of the solar power project is still pending at Panjab University (PU).

The panel formed to look into austerity measures had suggested curtailing spending amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the panel was formed last year to chalk out the modalities, project implementation is still pending on campus.

In May 2016, the Chandigarh administration had also issued a notification making the installation of rooftop solar power plants mandatory for residential and non-residential buildings in the city.

Last year, a PU panel had resolved that the capital expenditure (CAPEX) model will be used in the buildings of the University Institute of Engineering (UIET) initially and then at the dental college on south campus.

The panel had also recommended that for other solar power projects, the renewable energy service company (RESCO) model be used in the remaining buildings of PU campus through approved vendors by SECI. However, no further action was taken after this.

As per the budget estimates of 2021-22, the expenditure on electricity and water charges at PU are pegged at ₹9.96 crore.

A new committee was formed this year for the implementation of a solar power project at PU. As per the notice issued by the varsity, a meeting was again fixed in August this year but it was not held. The meeting notice stated that the implementation of the solar power project was “over delayed” and the recommendation made by the previous committee did not give any information on the tentative cost of the project on CAPEX model for UIET and dental institute.

It also stated that there should not be any further delay in the implementation of the project. University officials, however, did not comment on the matter.

