PU students continue to demand warden’s replacement

Published on Aug 29, 2022 01:47 AM IST

Students continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Sunday demanding replacement of the warden of Panjab University’s girls’ hostel number 4 over alleged misbehaviour

Panjab University students said they will continue protesting till the warden is replaced. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Students continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Sunday demanding replacement of the warden of Panjab University’s girls’ hostel number 4 over alleged misbehaviour.

Members of student bodies including National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) are also participating in the protest.

Sachin Galav of NSUI said they will intensify their protest if their demand is not met. “Hostellers are not happy with the warden’s attitude and varsity authorities have not accepted our demand. Even PhD scholars who are protesting are being threatened by their guides/supervisors to not participate,” said Aman of PSU (Lalkaar).

Before starting the indefinite protest, the hostel residents had submitted a written letter to the varsity authorities demanding the warden’s removal.

Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) continued their protest outside the vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office over non-issue of detailed mark sheets and degrees to schedule caste students covered under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme.

