PU to conduct golden chance exam offline in August

Panjab University (PU) will conduct the golden chance exam in physical mode. It is tentatively scheduled in the second week of August.

The varsity has allowed students of all professional courses (annual and semester system), undergraduate semester system to fill application forms for the exam for sessions 2014, 2015 (odd and even semesters) and 2016 (odd semesters only).

The website will be operational from July 12 and the last date for online registration and submission of forms is July 22.

The students who had already applied for golden chance in February 2020, whose examination was not conducted due to Covid-19 pandemic, can also apply. Those candidates who have already applied in February 2020 need not apply again.

The centres for the golden chance exam are Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Abohar and Muktsar. For even semester examinations of BA/BSc courses etc will be held later on as per the decision of the university.

Improvement exam in physical mode

The improvement/ additional examination will also be conducted in the physical mode. The university will issue the detailed instruction in this regard soon.

Meanwhile, around 21,790 students of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses appeared on Wednesday in the ongoing online semester examination.