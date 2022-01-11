PU V-C Raj Kumar gets Covid, is in home isolation

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19, his secretary confirmed on Monday.

“The V-C is in isolation at his residence, and he has appealed to all varsity employees to take precautions and follow standard operating procedures concerning Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, PU registrar Vikram Nayyar is also in isolation and his test report was awaited till the filing of this report. Both had attended an online meeting of the senate together on Saturday.

Only 50% judges to hold court at HC

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday curtailed its operations in view of rising Covid-19 cases. An official said only 50% judges would hold courts on any given day. The HC’s current strength is 49 judges. The officer said that decision has been taken in view of the Chandigarh administration’s condition of allowing only 50% workforce in offices. The HC has already shifted to virtual hearings from January 5.

Accident victim gives new lease of life to five

Family of a 43-year-old woman, who succumbed to her injuries at the PGIMER following a road accident in Mohali, donated her organs and gave a new lease of life to five patients, including one at the AIIMS, Delhi, where her heart for sent for transplantation after creating a green corridor. The woman has been identified as Nisha Thakur, who was declared brain dead on January 5. Her pancreas and kidneys were used for two terminally ill renal failure patients, while her corneas restored sight of two patients at the PGIMER.

PGIMER doctors get ICMR awards

Four PGIMER doctors received ICMR Awards 2020 on Monday. Dr Surjit Singh, director, PGIMER, got the ICMR Amrut Mody Unichem Prize. Dr Pinaki Dutta of endocrinology department got the ICMR- MN Sen Oration Award. Dr Shankar Prinja of community medicine has been awarded the ICMR-Dr MK Seshadri Prize, while Dr lnderpaul Singh Sehgal of Pulmonary Medicine got the ICMR-Dr PN Raju Oration Award.

Body found near rivulet in Khuda Lahora

The body of a 30-year-old Nayagaon man was recovered from near a rivulet at Khuda Lahora on Monday morning. Identified as Ramkaran, aka Vipin, the deceased was a migrant labourer. Police said he had reached Khuda Lahora in an auto-rickshaw after work in Kishangarh around 11pm on Sunday. A passerby found his body covered in mud on the bank of the rivulet in the morning. No injury mark was found in preliminary examination, and police suspect he slipped into the rivulet as he was reportedly drunk.

Family attacked for playing loud music

Three men in their mid-20s were arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a resident of Mauli Jagran and his family with sticks and stones after he objected to them playing loud music. The accused have been identified as Sumit, 26, of Mauli Jagran and Akash Dubey, 24 and Sukhwinder Singh alias Subhjeet, 22, both residents of Panchkula. The victim, Baljit Singh, alleged that the trio and their accomplices attacked him and his family members at his house on January 8. He added that his family members were admitted to GMCH-32 after suffering injuries.

Theft at brass sheet factory in Industrial Area

Burglars fled with 67 bags of brass, weighing around 4,000 kg, after breaking a portion of a wall of a factory at the Industrial Area, Phase 2. The theft came to light on Sunday morning after an employee reached the factory, said owner Harvinder Singh Khanna, who produces brass sheets. The accused even took away the digital video recorder from his office. A case of theft has been registered at the police station in Sector 31.

Chandigarh man held for gambling

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested Sanjay, alias Makhan, of Sector 56, while he was gambling near his house on Sunday. Police recovered ₹15,000 from him. Later, he was released on bail.

