PU writes to police to register FIR in Sunday brawl on campus

Panjab University (PU) authorities have written to the police to take action after a brawl was reported near the geology department on Sunday. This comes just days after a former SD College student was also arrested with a pistol outside SD College in Sector 32. Police however are yet to register the case.

PU has told the police that they are ready to provide all assistance including CCTV footage of the alleged attack for further action. (HT File)

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The letter was written by the chief of university security to the PU police post officials. The report mentioned that Harsh Saini was attacked by unknown persons near the geology department, the unknown individuals had come in two Scorpio N SUVs with Punjab numbers, the report said.

The security guard on duty in his statement said that he had witnessed the attack and noted the numbers of the vehicles. Saini was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16 for treatment.

In his statement, he named various members of Students Organisation of India (SOI) including Harkamal Singh, who allegedly attacked him.

PU has told the police that they are ready to provide all assistance including CCTV footage of the alleged attack for further action. Saini, who belongs to the newly formed Panjab University Democratic Front (PUDF) had also staged a protest outside Gate Number 2 on Monday and blocked the gate for some time in the afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} Dean students welfare (DSW) Yogesh Rawal said that the letter had been sent following protocol for involving police in the matter. Further, he said that he has asked the CUS to take legal action against those involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dean students welfare (DSW) Yogesh Rawal said that the letter had been sent following protocol for involving police in the matter. Further, he said that he has asked the CUS to take legal action against those involved. {{/usCountry}}

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According to information, the fight erupted between two parties, as Saini is from PUDF, while the fight was with his former party SOI.

Speaking about this, the first accused named, Harkamal Singh Bhuregill said that it was just a heated discussion over a meme that PUDF had allegedly shared. He added that there were no major injuries on Saini and the authorities had been pressured into sending the letter without hearing their version of events.

This comes just days after a fight had broken out between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Sath party over setting up a help booth for the counselling of sciences subjects at the Law Auditorium. The help booth manned by ABVP workers was torn down by Sath supporters while they were chased away by ABVP members.

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DSW Rawal added that an all party meeting will be held to ask all parties to behave and not indulge in violence in the buildup to the PUCSC student council elections.