PU Youth Festival: Khalsa College for Women lifts overall trophy in Zone-B events

Students participating in a group dance during the PU zonal youth and heritage festival at Khalsa College for Women in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The five-day Panjab University Youth and Heritage Festival (Zone B), hosted by Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, concluded amidst cultural bonanza.

Khalsa College for Women bagged the overall trophy with 20 first, 16 second and 13 third prizes. Ramgarhia Girls College and Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, clinched the first and second runners-up positions respectively.

Shabad gayan, geet, gazal, folk orchestra, mime, debates, kali, kavishri, classical and group dances, etc were the highlights of the day.

Sarabjeet Kaur Sohal, principal of University College, Chunni Kalan, Fatehgarh Sahib and president of Punjab Sahit Academy, Chandigarh, presided over the function as the chief guest.

Iqbal Mahal, a writer and radio- TV presenter, along with Paramjeet Singh Sidhu also known as Pammi Bai, Punjabi singer and song writer were the guests of honour.

Sohal said, “The idea behind youth festivals is to provide a platform to the youngsters to hone their creative talent and also to keep them rooted to the rich heritage and culture of Punjab.”

