Ludhiana: Factory worker hacked to death in full public view

A group of at least 10 people hacked a labourer to death in a park at Sua Road in full public view on Monday following a clash. The victim has been identified as Lalu, 21, of Makkar Colony. (iStock)

A friend of the victim has also suffered injuries in the incident. He has been rushed to hospital, where his condition has been stated to be stable.

Both the groups had assembled in the park for settlement following a clash. Things turned ugly when one of the groups assaulted the other with sharp-edged weapons.

The Sahnewal police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged a murder case against key accused Balwant and nine others, who are yet to be identified.

The victim has been identified as Lalu, 21, of Makkar Colony. Hailing from Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh, Lalu was a factory worker. He had come to Ludhiana four months ago and was living in labour quarters with his father and brother.

Inspector Inderjeet Singh Boparai, SHO at police station Sahnewal, said that Lalu had indulged in a scuffle with the accused on Sunday night over some petty issue while consuming liquor. The locals had intervened due to which both the groups had agreed for a settlement. Both the groups gathered at Indira Park at Sua road for a meeting to settle the matter on Monday morning.

The SHO added that they again indulged in a scuffle at around 11.30 am. Members of the rival group attacked. They hacked Lalu to death with sharp-edged weapons and injured his friend Mohit. Members of both the groups had escaped leaving the dead body in the park.

Chhhotu, brother of the victim, said that Lalu had not come home for the past two days. Meanwhile, they came to know that he had indulged in a scuffle with some people. On Sunday night, a group of assailants looking for Lalu barged in the house. After they did not find Lalu in the house, they left.