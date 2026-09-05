Punbus driver, PRTC conductor nabbed with 10kg poppy husk

City police have arrested a Punbus driver and a PRTC conductor in separate cases for allegedly transporting poppy husk on government bus routes, recovering 5kg of the contraband from each.

Police are questioning them about the source of the contraband and possible links in the supply chain. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Both the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to two-day police remand, police said.

Police are questioning them about the source of the contraband and possible links in the supply chain.

In the first case, Division Number 5 police arrested Gurchet Singh, a resident of Ghanour Khurd village in Dhuri, Sangrur. Investigating officer Paramjit Singh said Gurchet worked as a Punbus driver and operated buses from the Ludhiana depot to Delhi and Rajasthan.

According to police, he allegedly brought poppy husk back to Ludhiana during these trips. He was arrested during checking at the bus stand depot after police allegedly recovered 5kg of poppy husk from his possession. He was produced before a local court, which granted two-day police remand.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police are questioning him to ascertain the source of the contraband and whether others were involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are questioning him to ascertain the source of the contraband and whether others were involved. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the second case, Division Number 8 police arrested Rajvir Singh, a resident of Behra village in Sangrur district, with 5kg of poppy husk.

Investigating officer ASI Balwinder Singh said, “Rajvir worked as a PRTC conductor and travelled on buses from the Ludhiana depot to Rajasthan. He used to bring poppy husks from Rajasthan during these trips. Rajvir was arrested with 5kg of poppy husk. He was booked under the NDPS Act, produced before a court and sent to two-day police remand.”

Police said both accused were being questioned to establish the source of the drugs and identify possible links in the supply chain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}