Punjab: 1 killed 2 hurt in daylight firing in Tarn Taran, cops suspect personal enmity

One person was killed and two others sustained critical bullet injuries after two armed men allegedly opened fire at a car in Tarn Taran on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area. Gursewak Singh who was shot dead in Khamkaran in Tarn Taran district. (HT File)

The incident took place around noon on the main road near Mehndipur crossing. A video of the shooting later went viral on social media.

The deceased was identified as Gursewak Singh, 42, a commission agent and a resident of Asal Uttar village. His companions, Harkirat Singh and Sajanpreet Singh, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital in Patti for emergency treatment.

According to police officials, the incident occurred when two men travelling in a Thar opened fire at a Duster car moving ahead of them. The occupants of the targeted vehicle were repeatedly fired upon, leaving three people with bullet injuries, one of whom later died.

Police have identified the suspects as Manjit Singh and Sandeep Singh, who are brothers and residents of the area. Preliminary investigations suggest personal enmity as the likely motive behind the shooting. However, police are also examining the possibility of mistaken identity, as claimed by the accused’s family.

Senior superintendent of police (headquarters) Sukhninder Singh and Khemkaran station house officer Kanwaljit Rai reached the spot following the incident. Police teams have launched raids to trace and arrest the accused.

Speaking over the phone, Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba said personal enmity appeared to be the most likely motive.

“In the video, the main accused, Manjit, is seen repeatedly targeting the Duster occupants and also engaging in an altercation with them. However, we are also investigating the possibility of mistaken identity, although it appears less likely,” Lamba said.

He ruled out an immediate link to gangsters, extortion or organised crime, adding that teams had been deployed to apprehend the accused. Police said all aspects of the case were being thoroughly investigated.

Members of the accused’s family claimed that Manjit had been receiving continuous death threats from gangsters and that their house had previously been targeted. They expressed grief over the incident, describing it as a tragic misunderstanding.

The shooting comes amid growing concern over gun-related violence in the border district.

On October 6, Ashwani Devgan, a village sarpanch associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Toot village. A day later, two men were allegedly assaulted and shot dead following a personal dispute in Pakhopur village.

In another incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Naushehra Pannuan.

The recurring incidents of daylight violence have left residents concerned about public safety and intensified calls for stronger security measures and action against the illegal circulation of firearms.