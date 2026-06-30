Punjab: 12 of interstate gang arrested; four firearms, heroin seized

Busting an interstate syndicate allegedly involved in the supply of illegal firearms and heroin, Abohar police arrested 12 persons and seized four illegal pistols, six magazines, 47 live cartridges and 100 gm of heroin, officials said on Tuesday.

The seized material displayed by police officials

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Abohar superintendent of police (SP) Aswant Singh said a team got a tip-off that the gang members had assembled at a salon on Fazilka Chungi Road in Abohar to facilitate the delivery of illegal weapons and narcotics, following which they were caught.

“The syndicate was being operated under the directions of kingpin Vishal Pachar of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, who remains absconding. The owner of the premises where the raid was conducted and several other suspects are also on the run. Raids are being conducted to arrest them,” the SP said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ajay Singh, alias Aju, Bobby, Amanpreet Singh, alias Bhindi, Aman Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Ajay Kumar, alias Rishi, Ghanaiya Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Prince Kumar, alias Kodi, Shiva, Shivam, alias Shubham Manja, and Navninder Singh, alias Lovepreet Singh, alias Pinni, residents of Abohar and nearby areas, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} “An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, the NDPS Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe is underway,” the SP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, the NDPS Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe is underway,” the SP added. {{/usCountry}}

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