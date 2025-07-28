Punjab: 13-year-old boy killed for stealing pigeons; 2 nabbed

A 13-year-old boy was killed allegedly by three villagers for stealing pigeons in Mansa district. The body of the Class 7 student, missing since Saturday, was found hanging on a tree (HT File)

According to the deceased’s father, the boy’s body was found hanging from a tree outside Rordki village at Sardulgarh in Mansa in the wee hours on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the Class 7 student went missing on Saturday evening.

Police have registered a murder case against three pigeon keepers—Tarlochan Singh, Kala Singh and Teja Singh—who were residents of the same village, following the complaint lodged by the victim’s father. He informed police that one of the accused had threatened the boy with dire consequences after charging him with stealing his pigeon.

Sardulgarh station house officer (SHO) Vikramjit Singh said, “Two accused Teja and Tarlochan have been arrested. Prima facie, the body had marks around the neck. The body has been sent to Mansa civil hospital for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused Kala Singh,”